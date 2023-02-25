Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Minimum Temperature In Delhi Falls Two Notches Below Season's Average

Home National

Minimum Temperature In Delhi Falls Two Notches Below Season's Average

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. 

Hot summer day
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 10:05 am

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, it said. 

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. 

Related stories

Delhi’s Maximum Temperature Expected To Settle Around 30 Degree Celsius

Above Normal Temperatures In Store For Northwest, Central, East India For 5 Days: IMD

Rising Temperatures Cast A Shadow On Wheat Production, Prices, Says Report

The relative humidity was recorded at 93 per cent at 8.30 am, it said. 

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 211 around 9 am. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Tags

National Minimum Temperature Delhi Season Clear Skies Weather Department
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days

Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days