Several Indian Airlines' Ops Hit Amid Microsoft's Global Outage

As Microsoft's outage struck users across the world, several Indian airlines were also among those with affected operations.
IndiGo shared an update on microblogging site X, informing passengers of its systems being impacted by a Microsoft outage. "During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," the airline said.
One of the IndiGo passengers, flying from Hyderabad to Kolkata, took to X to share the first "handwritten boarding pass" he received in view of the global outage.
Meanwhile, Air India Express also shared the "digital infrastructure issues" that have impacted its online and airport operations across the world.
AIE requested passengers to plan their travel accordingly, keeping sufficient time in hand for the procedures at the airports. "We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," it said.
Akasa Air's operations have also been disrupted given the infrastructural issues caused by the Microsoft global outage. The airline told passengers that its online services including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable.
"Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters," Akasa Air said.
The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers, assuring them that all the teams were working with the service provider to resolve the issue at the earlier.
SpiceJet also said that it was "experiencing technical challenges with our service provider", which has impacted its online services.
"As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We kindly request passengers with upcoming travel plans to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to complete check-in at our counters," SpiceJet said in a post on X.
The airline assured passengers that it is working diligently towards finding a resolve for this issue. "Thank you for your patience and co-operation during this time," it added.
Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions.