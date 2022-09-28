Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Memorials To Hindu Religious Icons, Leaders Of Ram Janmabhoomi Movement To Be Built In Ayodhya: CM

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Memorial in Ayodhya, Adityanath  said memorials will also be developed to top Hindu philosophers such as Ramanandacharya and Ramanujacharya.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 8:25 pm

Memorials to Hindu religious icons and leaders associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement will be developed in Ayodhya in the near future, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Memorial in Ayodhya, Adityanath  said memorials will also be developed to top Hindu philosophers such as Ramanandacharya and Ramanujacharya.

Union Culture Minister G Kisan Reddy and seer Nritya Gopal Das were among those who attended the function at the "Ram Katha Park" after the inauguration of an intersection in the pilgrim city dedicated to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

A recorded message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was played on the occasion.

-With PTI Input

