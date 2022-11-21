MCD Polls: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Launches 'Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Parshad' Campaign

Sharpening its attack on the BJP, senior AAP leader Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the saffron party has "no vision" for the civic body as he announced a new campaign for his party to "alert voters" to choose the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD polls.

BJP has 'no vision'

The BJP has done nothing in the past 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has no vision for the next five years as well, he told reporters.

"But, we gave a vision to fix civic problems. The AAP is going to win this polls. So, if you want work to be done in your ward, pick an AAP councillor as if a BJP councillor will be there in your ward that person will try to obstruct work since the AAP will be in power in MCD," Sisodia claimed.

इस बार दिल्ली MCD मे AAP जीत रही है, और MCD में भी केजरीवाल जी की सरकार बन रही है.



अगर गलती से किसी सीट पर भाजपा का पार्षद आया तो वह सिर्फ केजरीवाल जी को गाली देगा,उस इलाके के काम रुकवायेगा.



इसलिए पूरी दिल्ली मे ज़रूरी है-

केजरीवाल की सरकार

केजरीवाल का पार्षद — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 21, 2022

"So, a new campaign 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor) campaign has been launched to alert people to pick AAP over BJP in civic polls due on December 4," he said.

BJP leaders have no agenda in this polls, but to only "abuse Arvind Kejriwal day and night", he alleged.



November 14 was the last day for filing nominations for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards. Polling will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.



This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

(With inputs from PTI)