Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MCD Polls: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Launches 'Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Parshad' Campaign

AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced a new campaign for his party to 'alert voters' to choose the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD polls.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (L) with CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (L) with CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 12:24 pm

Sharpening its attack on the BJP, senior AAP leader Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the saffron party has "no vision" for the civic body as he announced a new campaign for his party to "alert voters" to choose the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD polls.

BJP has 'no vision'

The BJP has done nothing in the past 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has no vision for the next five years as well, he told reporters.

"But, we gave a vision to fix civic problems. The AAP is going to win this polls. So, if you want work to be done in your ward, pick an AAP councillor as if a BJP councillor will be there in your ward that person will try to obstruct work since the AAP will be in power in MCD," Sisodia claimed.

"So, a new campaign 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor) campaign has been launched to alert people to pick AAP over BJP in civic polls due on December 4," he said.

BJP leaders have no agenda in this polls, but to only "abuse Arvind Kejriwal day and night", he alleged.

November 14 was the last day for filing nominations for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards. Polling will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National MCD Polls MCD Elections AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Delhi Government
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released