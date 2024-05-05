National

Max Temperature In Delhi Likely To Be 41 Deg C

The department has predicted strong surface winds during the day and a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather
Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity level was recorded as 31 per cent at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 302, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 9 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

