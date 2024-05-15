National

Manipur Violence Accounted For 97% Of Displacements In South Asia In 2023: Report

The report by the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) termed it the highest number of displacements triggered by conflict and violence in India since 2018.

(Photo via Getty Images)
Manipur Violence triggered maximum displacements in South Asia in 2023 (Photo via Getty Images)
info_icon

Conflict and violence triggered 69,000 displacements in South Asia in 2023, with Manipur violence alone accounting for 67,000, according to a new report.

The report by the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) termed it the highest number of displacements triggered by conflict and violence in India since 2018.

On May 3, 2023, a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in Manipur's hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The march led to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and the Kuki communities, ultimately claiming more than 200 lives.

The Manipur High Court had in March last year called for recommendations to be sent to the central government to recognise the Meitei community as a "scheduled tribe," an official status designed to protect minorities from marginalisation.

The call was met with resistance from other local scheduled tribes, including the Kukis.

Land disputes were also an underlying driver of the tensions.

"Protests turned violent in Churachandpur district on May 3, and the violence spread to other districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Tengnupal, and Kangpokipi, triggering around 67,000 displacements," the report said.

More than three-quarters of the movements took place within Manipur, but almost a fifth were to the neighbouring state of Mizoram and smaller numbers to Nagaland and Assam.

As the violence escalated, the central government imposed curfews, shut down the internet, and dispatched security forces.

It also set up relief camps and established a peace committee for Manipur, chaired by the state governor, but the initiative was hampered by disagreements about its composition.

All of those displaced by the violence were still living in internal displacement at the end of the year, the IDMC noted.

The IDMC said around 5.3 million people were living in internal displacement as a result of conflict and violence across South Asia at the end of 2023, 80 per cent of whom were in Afghanistan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will Give 10 Kg Free Ration To Poor If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power: Kharge
  2. Five Killed In Separate Road Incidents In J-K
  3. Manipur Violence Accounted For 97% Of Displacements In South Asia In 2023: Report
  4. Excise Scam: HC Lists For July 11 Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons
  5. UN Expresses Apologies For Ex-Indian Army Officer's Death In Gaza, Says Vehicle Probably Struck By Israeli Tank
Entertainment News
  1. Babil Khan On Being Trolled For Apologizing To A Woman: It’s Just The Way I’ve Been Raised
  2. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Shares A ‘Very Appropriate Equation’ With Her Grandmom Sharmila Tagore
  3. Roman Polanski Defamation Case: Paris Court Acquits Filmmaker In Case Against Charlotte Lewis
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. GV Prakash Kumar Reacts To Trolling After Announcing Separation From Saindhavi, Calls It 'Disheartening'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  2. Tottenham Vs Man City, EPL: Rodrigo Bentancur Reacts Furiously After Being Substituted
  3. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  4. IPL 2024: Ganguly Backs Pant's Captaincy Instincts, Says 'He'll Get Better With Time'
  5. T20 World Cup: Can Players Mirror Ultra-Aggressive Form? 'Time Will Tell' Says Justin Langer
World News
  1. Sri Lanka In Talks With India To Set Up Small Arms Manufacturing Unit: Premitha Tennakoon
  2. A Fire At A Marina In Croatia Destroys 22 Boats, Causes Huge Damage But No Injuries
  3. Boeing Faces Potential Prosecution For Breach Of 2021 Agreement
  4. France Imposes Curfew In New Caledonia After Unrest By People Who Have Long Sought Independence
  5. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  5. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  6. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete