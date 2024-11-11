Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam

Suspected armed militants torched several houses and shops along with a CRPF camp in Manipur's Jiriban on Monday following which the security personnel retaliated which led to a gunfight and as per reports, eleven of the militants were killed in the incident.
Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division.
Five civilians were still missing, officials told PTI, adding that it was not clear whether they were kidnapped by the retreating militants or were in hiding after the attack began.
The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station, they said.
The condition of one of the two injured CRPF personnel was stated to be serious, they said.
Militants Torched Properties In Jiribam
Heavily armed militants torched several shops at Jakurador Karong, besides attacking some houses and a nearby CRPF camp, following which the gunfight broke out.
The militants fired several rounds around 2.30 pm towards Borobekra police station and proceeded towards Jakurador Karong and engaged in arson PTI had reported earlier.
The locality is situated close to Borobekra police station, on the premises of which a relief camp is also located.
Borobekra sub-division has witnessed multiple gun attacks and arson since violence broke out in June and is one of the worst affected areas in the district.
Tension had been prevailing in the district after a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack at Zairon Hmar village by armed miscreants last week.
Fresh Gun-Bomb Attack Launched In Imphal East
Armed men from the hills launched a series of gun-and-bomb attacks in parts of Lamlai assembly constituency in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday.
Security forces including Army, BSF and police retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi, officials told PTI.
Tension remained high in the surrounding villages as farmers were unable to tend to their paddy fields due to the firing from hilltop positions towards the low-lying fields of Sanasabi, they added.
To prevent the situation from escalating further, additional forces have been deployed, police said.