National

Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
11 militants were killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Manipurs Jiribam.
11 militants were killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Manipur's Jiribam.
info_icon

Suspected armed militants torched several houses and shops along with a CRPF camp in Manipur's Jiriban on Monday following which the security personnel retaliated which led to a gunfight and as per reports, eleven of the militants were killed in the incident.

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division.

Five civilians were still missing, officials told PTI, adding that it was not clear whether they were kidnapped by the retreating militants or were in hiding after the attack began.

The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station, they said.

The condition of one of the two injured CRPF personnel was stated to be serious, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) - PTI/File
'Manipur Still Awaits...': Congress' Dig At PM Modi Ahead of BRICS Summit In Russia

BY PTI

Militants Torched Properties In Jiribam

Heavily armed militants torched several shops at Jakurador Karong, besides attacking some houses and a nearby CRPF camp, following which the gunfight broke out.

The militants fired several rounds around 2.30 pm towards Borobekra police station and proceeded towards Jakurador Karong and engaged in arson PTI had reported earlier.

The locality is situated close to Borobekra police station, on the premises of which a relief camp is also located.

Borobekra sub-division has witnessed multiple gun attacks and arson since violence broke out in June and is one of the worst affected areas in the district.

Tension had been prevailing in the district after a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack at Zairon Hmar village by armed miscreants last week.

Poetry in changing times of Manipur. - null
Poetry In Changing Times Of Manipur

BY Syeda Ambia Zahan

Fresh Gun-Bomb Attack Launched In Imphal East

Armed men from the hills launched a series of gun-and-bomb attacks in parts of Lamlai assembly constituency in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday.

Security forces including Army, BSF and police retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi, officials told PTI.

Tension remained high in the surrounding villages as farmers were unable to tend to their paddy fields due to the firing from hilltop positions towards the low-lying fields of Sanasabi, they added.

To prevent the situation from escalating further, additional forces have been deployed, police said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  2. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
  3. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Bangladesh Bat 1st Against Afghanistan In Series Decider
  5. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler's 83 Helps Hosts Win In Barbados
Football News
  1. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Saka, Rice Injuries Do Not Look Good
  2. Women's Super League: Man Utd 'Know Where They Are Headed', Says Marc Skinner
  3. Inter 1-1 Napoli, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Believes Nerazzurri Deserved Win
  4. Getafe Vs Girona, La Liga: Head Coach Michel Lauds His Side's Resilience In 1-0 Win
  5. Real Sociedad 1-0 FC Barcelona: Hansi Flick Offers No Excuses After Catalans Deservedly Beaten
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  2. IND Vs MAS Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
  2. Day In Pics: November 11, 2024
  3. Farmer Suicides No More Than A Blip On Maharashtra Poll Radar
  4. Jharkhand Election: Sarna Tribe Calls for Separate Religion Code Recognition
  5. Sanjiv Khanna Steps Into A Short But Closely-Watched Tenure As CJI
Entertainment News
  1. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  2. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  3. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  4. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  5. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign