A fresh gunfight broke out between village volunteers from two opposing communities in the ethnically divided Imphal West district of Manipur on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred when a group of armed men from the neighboring hills in Kangpokpi district opened fire indiscriminately on Koutruk village, located on the outskirts of Imphal Valley.
Reportedly, bullets penetrated the village homes, prompting the evacuation of women, children, and the elderly to nearby safe areas.
It is also said that locally crafted mortar shells, known as 'Pumpi', were launched at the village, causing panic among its residents.
In response, the village volunteers in Koutruk engaged in a gunfight, while security personnel were dispatched to restore order.
Advertisement
Koutruk village has been a frequent site of violent clashes between the two communities since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3 last year.
It has been identified as one of the most susceptible areas to gun-related incidents, with over 200 casualties and thousands displaced due to the ongoing conflict between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis from the surrounding hills since May 3 last year.