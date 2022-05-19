Thursday, May 19, 2022
Man Stabs Wife To Death

Updated: 19 May 2022 10:21 pm

A man fled after stabbing his wife to death in broad daylight in a crowded spot in Premnagar area on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar said, "A man named Vikas Saxena fatally attacked his wife and fled. The wife was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination. We have lodged a case regarding the matter and initiated an investigation." According to police, the deceased Nishi Kashyap and Vikas got married earlier this year against the will of their family members. The couple also have an infant daughter.

"As per the complaint, around 11 in the morning Nishi was returning home with some milk for the child when Vikas attacked her with a long knife." The family members of the deceased have alleged that the Vikas started harassing Nishi for dowry just a few months after the wedding. The duo often used to argue because of this.

Police has lodged an FIR of murder on the complaint of the family members of the deceased.

-With PTI Input

National Murder Stabbed To Death FIR Arrest Marriage Bareilly Uttar Pradesh
