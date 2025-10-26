Cricket

South Africa Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Aussies Remain Top Of Table With Huge Win

Australia Women claimed a big seven-wicket win over South Africa Women in their final league match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Holkar Stadium, Indore, on October 26. The Proteas, batting first, were bundled out for just 97, with spinner Alana King taking seven wickets for just 18 runs in her seven overs. This marked the best-ever bowling figures in Women's World Cup history. The chase was straightforward for the Aussies, despite the cheap dismissals of Phoebe Litchfield (5 off 12) and Ellyse Perry (0 off 6). Georgia Voll remained unbeaten at 38 off 38, while Beth Mooney starred with 42 off 41, taking them over the line in just 16.5 overs. This win ensured that Australia remained unbeaten and top of the table in the tournament.