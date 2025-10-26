Cricket

South Africa Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Aussies Remain Top Of Table With Huge Win

Australia Women claimed a big seven-wicket win over South Africa Women in their final league match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Holkar Stadium, Indore, on October 26. The Proteas, batting first, were bundled out for just 97, with spinner Alana King taking seven wickets for just 18 runs in her seven overs. This marked the best-ever bowling figures in Women's World Cup history. The chase was straightforward for the Aussies, despite the cheap dismissals of Phoebe Litchfield (5 off 12) and Ellyse Perry (0 off 6). Georgia Voll remained unbeaten at 38 off 38, while Beth Mooney starred with 42 off 41, taking them over the line in just 16.5 overs. This win ensured that Australia remained unbeaten and top of the table in the tournament.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa
Australia's players, wearing yellow, and South Africa's players shake hands after Australia won the match during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa photo
South Africa's players celebrates the wicket of Australia's Beth Mooney during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa photo_Beth Mooney
Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa_Georgia Voll
Australia's Georgia Voll plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa_Ellyse Perry
South Africa's players celebrates the wicket of Australia's Ellyse Perry during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa_Masabata Klaas
South Africa's Masabata Klaas, right, celebrates with teammate the wicket of Australia's Ellyse Perry during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa_Marizanne Kapp
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, center, celebrates with teammate the wicket of Australia's Phoebe Litchfield during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa_
Australia's Alana King, left, celebrates with teammate the wicket of South Africa's Sinola Jafta during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa_Alana King
Australia's Alana King, left, celebrate her seven wicket during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa_Alana King
Australia's Alana King, center, celebrates with teammate the wicket of South Africa's Chole Tryon during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Australia vs South Africa_Alana King
Australia's Alana King, center, celebrates with teammate the wicket of South Africa's Annerie Dercksen during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
