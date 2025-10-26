Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 2: Live Action In Pictures
Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two is underway on Sunday, 26 October, with plenty of action expected across venues. Day 1 saw veteran Ajinkya Rahane craft a brilliant century, helping Mumbai reach 251 against Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Assam finished their clash with Services on a high, holding a 51-run lead and looking to set a challenging target as play resumes today. Catch all the live action in pictures.
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.