Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 2: Live Action In Pictures

Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two is underway on Sunday, 26 October, with plenty of action expected across venues. Day 1 saw veteran Ajinkya Rahane craft a brilliant century, helping Mumbai reach 251 against Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Assam finished their clash with Services on a high, holding a 51-run lead and looking to set a challenging target as play resumes today. Catch all the live action in pictures.