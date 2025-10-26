Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

According to Reuters, President Vladimir Putin, addressing Gerasimov during a meeting at a command point while dressed in camouflage fatigues, declared the crucial tests completed and directed the start of final preparations for deploying the 9M730 Burevestnik—NATO's SSC-X-9 Skyfall. "It is a unique weapon which nobody else in the world has," Putin stated, emphasizing its unpredictable flight path and ability to bypass current and future missile defenses. Gerasimov confirmed the missile operated on nuclear power for the extended flight, noting the test's distinction due to its distance, though the range remains essentially unlimited.