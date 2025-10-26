Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

Valery Gerasimov reports 14,000 km flight to Putin amid Ukraine war, hailing 'invincible' weapon's unlimited range; deployment preparations begin after key trials.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Russia missiles
Russia President Vladimir Putin Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Burevestnik flew 14,000 km for 15 hours on nuclear power on Oct 21; Gerasimov briefs Putin on 'invincible' evasion capabilities.

  • Putin orders final preparations post-key trials; unique intercontinental weapon with unlimited range via nuclear propulsion.

  • Revives 2018 project after 2019 White Sea radiation incident; bolsters Russia's arsenal amid Ukraine war and nuclear drills.

Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, announced on Sunday that the country has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon with virtually unlimited range designed to evade all defenses. The test, conducted on October 21, saw the missile travel 14,000 kmover approximately 15 hours, marking a significant milestone in its development.

According to Reuters, President Vladimir Putin, addressing Gerasimov during a meeting at a command point while dressed in camouflage fatigues, declared the crucial tests completed and directed the start of final preparations for deploying the 9M730 Burevestnik—NATO's SSC-X-9 Skyfall. "It is a unique weapon which nobody else in the world has," Putin stated, emphasizing its unpredictable flight path and ability to bypass current and future missile defenses. Gerasimov confirmed the missile operated on nuclear power for the extended flight, noting the test's distinction due to its distance, though the range remains essentially unlimited.

The announcement, as per Independent, released by the Kremlin, comes as Putin oversees nuclear forces drills and amid stalled peace talks with US President Donald Trump. Western analysts view the Burevestnik as a strategic deterrent, though concerns persist over its environmental risks from nuclear propulsion. Russia plans to classify the weapon and build necessary infrastructure for operational deployment

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Services Beat Assam; Haryana Register Win Over Tripura

  2. Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: USA Post 262-6 With Patel, Kumar leading Charge

  3. England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Jones, Beaumont Lead 169-Run Chase | ENG-W 55/0 (11)

  4. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

  5. Indore Molestation Case: Political Blame Game Erupts After Assault On Australian Women Cricketers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

  3. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  4. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  4. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  5. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket