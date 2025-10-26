Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

Burevestnik flew 14,000 km for 15 hours on nuclear power on Oct 21; Gerasimov briefs Putin on 'invincible' evasion capabilities.
Revives 2018 project after 2019 White Sea radiation incident; bolsters Russia's arsenal amid Ukraine war and nuclear drills.
Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, announced on Sunday that the country has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon with virtually unlimited range designed to evade all defenses. The test, conducted on October 21, saw the missile travel 14,000 kmover approximately 15 hours, marking a significant milestone in its development.
According to Reuters, President Vladimir Putin, addressing Gerasimov during a meeting at a command point while dressed in camouflage fatigues, declared the crucial tests completed and directed the start of final preparations for deploying the 9M730 Burevestnik—NATO's SSC-X-9 Skyfall. "It is a unique weapon which nobody else in the world has," Putin stated, emphasizing its unpredictable flight path and ability to bypass current and future missile defenses. Gerasimov confirmed the missile operated on nuclear power for the extended flight, noting the test's distinction due to its distance, though the range remains essentially unlimited.
The announcement, as per Independent, released by the Kremlin, comes as Putin oversees nuclear forces drills and amid stalled peace talks with US President Donald Trump. Western analysts view the Burevestnik as a strategic deterrent, though concerns persist over its environmental risks from nuclear propulsion. Russia plans to classify the weapon and build necessary infrastructure for operational deployment