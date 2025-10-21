Day After Diwali, Delhi Wakes Up Choking...Again

Delhi awoke to heavy, chemical-laden air the morning after Diwali, with a 5.30am average AQI of 346, firmly in the “very poor” range. Thirty-six of 38 monitoring stations were in the red, several exceeding 400. This immediate deterioration, triggered by a burst of “green” crackers after the Supreme Court's limited allowance, shows that even regulated firework use can generate a citywide health crisis.