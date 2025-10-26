Indore Molestation Case: Political Blame Game Erupts After Assault On Australian Women Cricketers

Two Australian women cricketers were reportedly molested in Indore; the accused was arrested
BCCI condemned the incident and promised to review and tighten security protocols
Opposition parties criticized the state government, calling it a failure in ensuring women’s safety
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, intended to showcase sporting excellence and international camaraderie, has been marred by a disturbing incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Two Australian cricketers were reportedly molested while walking from their hotel to a cafe in Indore. The accused, identified as Aqueel Sheikh, was arrested, but the fallout has spiralled into a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties.
Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-final after their thumping 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in Vizag on October 16. The squad then travelled to Indore for marquee matchups against traditional Ashes rivals England on October 22 and South Africa in their final league fixture on October 25.
They emerged victorious in both -- beating England by six wickets and South Africa by seven -- but their Indore stop was overshadowed by the off-field event that turned a dominant campaign into a deeply unsettling chapter.
The Indore Molestation Incident
The incident reportedly happened around 11 AM on Thursday, a day after the Australia vs England match at Holkar Stadium, with Cricket Australia stating that the players were "touched inappropriately" by a motorcyclist. The team's security immediately reported the matter to local police, leading to the arrest of the accused.
"CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter."
While the Australian cricket board expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation, the incident has cast a shadow over India's hosting of the prestigious tournament.
"Condemnable But Stray Incident": BCCI
The Indian cricket board condemned the incident and promised to revisit its safety protocols and further tighten the security ahead of the knock-out stage of the World Cup.
"It is a very condemnable but stray incident. India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.
"Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security."
Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) expressed shock and anguish over the deplorable incident, stating that "no one should ever have to endure such trauma".
"MPCA is deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with two players from the Australian Women's Cricket Team in Indore," said the MPCA statement.
"No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident. This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women."
BJP's Defence: "Swift Action Taken"
The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government was quick to highlight its response. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a statement that police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within a few hours.
"This action by the state government and police sends a clear message: women's safety and law enforcement are paramount, and criminals will not be spared," he said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiya, said after the complaint was filed, CCTV footage of the area was scanned to identify the accused. A massive manhunt was launched, and he was arrested within six hours.
Congress Rebukes Ruling Party
The Congress party, however, lambasted the BJP government, terming the incident as a "proof of the failure".
"The incident of molestation of Australian women players in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is proof of the failure of the BJP government. This incident not only brings shame to the country but also tears apart the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God)," the party said in a post on X.
"The breach in the security of women players who came to participate in an international cricket match shows that law and order in the state have collapsed. The BJP government talks about women's honor and safety, but Narendra Modi and BJP leaders fall silent on such incidents."
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "The incident that took place is a matter of shame for all of us. There is no law and order left in Madhya Pradesh. The CM should take cognizance of the incident and fix responsibilities and punish those responsible."
TMC's Critique: "National Shame"
The Trinamool Congress joined the chorus of criticism. It said that the molestation of two Australian women cricketers has lowered the image of India in the world.
"Two Australian women cricketers were molested in an ICC-organised world cricket championship in BJP-ruled Indore," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said. "This happens during the double-engine government rule. It has lowered our heads before the entire world."
TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha, in a post on X, wrote, "Absolutely horrifying! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore! This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' under BJP rule."
"Before raising fingers upon Bengal, @BJP4India's zamindars must introspect, for it’s under their rule that India's daughters and guests are unsafe. They have dragged our nation's name through the mud before the entire world," he said.
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Knock-Outs
The knock-outs will start on October 29 with the first semi-final between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. In the second last-four match, hosts India will take on Australia at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 30.
Navi Mumbai will host the final on November 2.
Australia are the defending champions, and the record seven-time winners defeated India by three wickets in their group-stage match in Vizag, with Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. failing to defend 330.
Yet, India famously beat Australia in the 2017 semi-final by 36 runs to book their second-ever final appearance, the first since 2005.