Indore Molestation Case: Political Blame Game Erupts After Assault On Australian Women Cricketers

Two Australian women cricketers were reportedly molested in Indore while in the city for their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match, with the accused arrested, sparking political drama. The BCCI condemned the incident and promised tighter security, while opposition parties slammed the Madhya Pradesh government, calling it a failure in ensuring women’s safety

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indore Molestation Case: Political Blame Game Erupts After Assault On Australian Women Cricketers
Australia National Women's Cricket Team captain Alyssa Healy. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two Australian women cricketers were reportedly molested in Indore; the accused was arrested

  • BCCI condemned the incident and promised to review and tighten security protocols

  • Opposition parties criticized the state government, calling it a failure in ensuring women’s safety

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, intended to showcase sporting excellence and international camaraderie, has been marred by a disturbing incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Two Australian cricketers were reportedly molested while walking from their hotel to a cafe in Indore. The accused, identified as Aqueel Sheikh, was arrested, but the fallout has spiralled into a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties.

Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-final after their thumping 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in Vizag on October 16. The squad then travelled to Indore for marquee matchups against traditional Ashes rivals England on October 22 and South Africa in their final league fixture on October 25.

They emerged victorious in both -- beating England by six wickets and South Africa by seven -- but their Indore stop was overshadowed by the off-field event that turned a dominant campaign into a deeply unsettling chapter.

The Indore Molestation Incident

The incident reportedly happened around 11 AM on Thursday, a day after the Australia vs England match at Holkar Stadium, with Cricket Australia stating that the players were "touched inappropriately" by a motorcyclist. The team's security immediately reported the matter to local police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Related Content
Related Content

"CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter."

While the Australian cricket board expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation, the incident has cast a shadow over India's hosting of the prestigious tournament.

"Condemnable But Stray Incident": BCCI

The Indian cricket board condemned the incident and promised to revisit its safety protocols and further tighten the security ahead of the knock-out stage of the World Cup.

"It is a very condemnable but stray incident. India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security."

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) expressed shock and anguish over the deplorable incident, stating that "no one should ever have to endure such trauma".

"MPCA is deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with two players from the Australian Women's Cricket Team in Indore," said the MPCA statement.

"No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident. This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women."

BJP's Defence: "Swift Action Taken"

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government was quick to highlight its response. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a statement that police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within a few hours.

"This action by the state government and police sends a clear message: women's safety and law enforcement are paramount, and criminals will not be spared," he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiya, said after the complaint was filed, CCTV footage of the area was scanned to identify the accused. A massive manhunt was launched, and he was arrested within six hours.

Congress Rebukes Ruling Party

The Congress party, however, lambasted the BJP government, terming the incident as a "proof of the failure".

"The incident of molestation of Australian women players in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is proof of the failure of the BJP government. This incident not only brings shame to the country but also tears apart the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God)," the party said in a post on X.

"The breach in the security of women players who came to participate in an international cricket match shows that law and order in the state have collapsed. The BJP government talks about women's honor and safety, but Narendra Modi and BJP leaders fall silent on such incidents."

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "The incident that took place is a matter of shame for all of us. There is no law and order left in Madhya Pradesh. The CM should take cognizance of the incident and fix responsibilities and punish those responsible."

TMC's Critique: "National Shame"

The Trinamool Congress joined the chorus of criticism. It said that the molestation of two Australian women cricketers has lowered the image of India in the world.

"Two Australian women cricketers were molested in an ICC-organised world cricket championship in BJP-ruled Indore," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said. "This happens during the double-engine government rule. It has lowered our heads before the entire world."

TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha, in a post on X, wrote, "Absolutely horrifying! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore! This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' under BJP rule."

"Before raising fingers upon Bengal, @BJP4India's zamindars must introspect, for it’s under their rule that India's daughters and guests are unsafe. They have dragged our nation's name through the mud before the entire world," he said.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Knock-Outs

The knock-outs will start on October 29 with the first semi-final between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. In the second last-four match, hosts India will take on Australia at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 30.

Navi Mumbai will host the final on November 2.

Australia are the defending champions, and the record seven-time winners defeated India by three wickets in their group-stage match in Vizag, with Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. failing to defend 330.

Yet, India famously beat Australia in the 2017 semi-final by 36 runs to book their second-ever final appearance, the first since 2005.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Rahane’s Brilliant 159 Comes To An End

  2. Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Sompal Kami Breaks Through, USA Lose First Wicket

  3. England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: White Ferns Lose Kerr, Plimmer Quickly | NZ-W 153/5 (32)

  4. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

  5. Indore Molestation Case: Political Blame Game Erupts After Assault On Australian Women Cricketers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

  3. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  4. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  5. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  4. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  5. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket