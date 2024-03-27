National

Man Kills Son For Objecting To His Loud Phone Conversation; Arrested

The incident took place at Pipra village, around 30 km from Nagpur city, on Monday, and the victim died during treatment at a hospital the next day, an official said.

PTI
Updated on:
A man allegedly killed his 28-year-old son following a heated argument between them over speaking loudly on a phone at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ramrao Kakde, was arrested following the incident, he said.

"Kakde hit his son, Suraj, with a steel rod following a heated argument after the latter objected to his loud phone conversation. Suraj was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday," the official of Bela police station said.

According to police, the father-son duo was under the influence of liquor when the incident took place.

Kakde was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and was arrested, he added.

