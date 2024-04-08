National

Man Killed For Staring At 2 Women Smoking Cigarettes In Maharashtra: Police

The police said Jayashree Panjhade and her friend Savita Sayre were smoking outside a pan shop at Mahalaxmi Nagar in Nagpur, when Ranjit Rathod who had also come to the shop started staring at the two women.

PTI
Mumbai Police personnel on duty. (File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI
A man was killed following a heated argument with two women for staring at them, as they were smoking cigarettes in Maharashtra.

According to the police, Jayashree Panjhade and her friend Savita Sayre were smoking outside a pan shop at Mahalaxmi Nagar in Nagpur, when a 28-year-old Ranjit Rathod who had also come to the shop started staring at the two women.

Rathod’s alleged action enraged the two women, who confronted him, which led to a heated argument. It only escalated after Rathod filmed a video that showed one of the women Jayashree abusing him and blowing smoke circles towards him.

Later, one of the women then dialed her friend Akash Raut and asked him to come there. Raut then confronted Rathod and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

After the incident, the cops were alerted and Rathod was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police later arrested the three accused in the case.

