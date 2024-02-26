Murder Case Accused Gangster On Run For 4 Years Arrested In Navi Mumbai

A 31-year-old member of Vikrant Deshmukh gang absconding since four years in a case of murder has been arrested in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said on Monday.

The accused, Rakesh Janardhan Koli, and other members of the gang allegedly kidnapped Nerul area resident Sachin Garje in September 2019 over an enmity, killed him and dumped the body in the Uran creek, a crime branch official said.

The accused later fished out the body, burnt it to destroy the evidence and buried it underground near the creek, the official said.