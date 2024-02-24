National

Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Pune Student For Death Threats Against CM Eknath Shinde And MP

The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended a 19-year-old Pune student, Shubham Warkad, for allegedly issuing death threats to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son MP Shrikant Shinde via social media.

February 24, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
A 19-year-old student, Shubham Warkad, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in Pune for allegedly making death threats against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son MP Shrikant Shinde on social media. The accused, originally from Nanded district, is a first-year student in Pune.

The arrest was made after the Mumbai Police received a complaint about the death threats posted on social media platform X on February 11. Acting swiftly, the Crime Branch traced the IP address, linked it to the accused's Gmail ID and mobile number, and identified his location in Pune. A team from the Crime Investigation Department then apprehended Warkad.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation. The motive behind the threats is still not confirmed.

