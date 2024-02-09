UBT Leader's FB Live Murder: Who Is Abhishek Ghosalkar, Shot Dead On Facebook Live

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday evening during a `Facebook Live' by a local `social activist' who also killed self. The probe into the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar has been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.
A viral video of the incident, which took place at assailant Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West), showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder. Ghosalkar and Noronha had “personal enmity” but the Facebook live was arranged to clarify that they had come together ending their bitterness for the betterment of the IC Colony area, a police official said.
The attack, which streamed live on Facebook, came days after Maharashtra witnessed CCVT footage of a BJP MLA opening fire inside a police station in neighbouring Thane district and raised questions about the law and order situation.
Who Is Abhishek Ghosalkar | Facts We Know
Abhishek Ghosalkar (40) is the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar.
Abhishek Ghosalkar was a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
Abhishek Ghosalkar was also a former corporator.
Abhishek Ghosalkar was the Director of the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank.
Ghosalkar married Tejasvee Darekar in 2013.
Ghosalkar's father, Vinod Ghosalkar, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014.
Shot On Facebook Live
Videos showed Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder as he was live on Facebook with Mauris Noronha, a local activist. Sounds of three more shots could also be heard in the clip.
Ghosalkar was hit by four bullets. Noronha, who used an illegal pistol for the crime, then shot himself once, news agency PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.
The incident took place days after a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at an Eknath Shinde faction leader inside a police station at Ulhasnagar.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said a probe was being launched into the latest firing incident. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged in a post on X that Shinde had met Noronha at the chief minister's official residence `Varsha' in Mumbai four days ago, and had invited him to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Raut also demanded that deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign.
Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, who said he had met Abhishek Ghosalkar earlier in the evening, claimed there was no longer any fear of law in the state. “There is total collapse of law and order in Maharashtra, as evident from this and similar recent shooting incidents,” Aaditya Thackeray said.