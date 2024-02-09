UBT Leader's FB Live Murder: Who Is Abhishek Ghosalkar, Shot Dead On Facebook Live

A viral video of the incident, which took place at assailant Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West), showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder. Ghosalkar and Noronha had “personal enmity” but the Facebook live was arranged to clarify that they had come together ending their bitterness for the betterment of the IC Colony area, a police official said.