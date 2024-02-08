Uddhav-Faction Sena Leader Shot During Facebook Live, Succumbs | Details

Leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot at in Mumbai on Thursday, died from gunshot wounds. Earlier today, the shooting incident reportedly took place during a Facebook live streaming.
According to police, the incident took place from the angle of 'personal enmity'.
Following the incident, the Shiv Sena leader was promptly escorted to the local Karuna Hospital.
Preliminary investigation revealed that three bullets had hit Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Shivsena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar.
The incident reportedly took place in the middle of a Facebook live stream where one Mauris Bhai as present along with Ghosalkar. Police said Mauris Bhai later left the livestream and shot thrice at Ghosalkar. After this, Mauris Bhai shot himself dead as well.
Reacting to the incident, party spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "An attempt to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Maharashtra is being made. BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP have completely failed...Nobody seems to be safe now...If a public representative is not safe, what can we say about the common people? Is the government itself creating an atmosphere of fear? Is the opposition being targetted? Sanjay Raut says that this government is nurturing goons. Its living example was seen in Mumbai today...Who will answer this?..."
Advertisement
This incident took place within few days since BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar inside the cabin of a senior cop at the Hill Line police station.