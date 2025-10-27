Man Killed By Son And Nephew In Mathura Over Alleged Abuse Of Minor Daughters

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat told PTI that Chaudhary faced multiple cases in Deeg, Rajasthan, his native place. "He was a criminal with a history of robbery, kidnapping, and molestation. Initial probes show he subjected his minor daughters to abhorrent behaviour, prompting them to refuse living with him. Their uncle attempted to enrol them in a hostel for schooling, but he retrieved them from there," Rawat said.