Man Killed By Son And Nephew In Mathura Over Alleged Abuse Of Minor Daughters

Pawan Chaudhary, 55, was killed by his son and nephew in Mathura over allegations of sexually abusing his daughters.
The incident occurred after Chaudhary tried to forcibly take his daughters from their uncle’s home in Kosikalan.
Police confirm Chaudhary’s criminal record, including robbery, kidnapping, and molestation cases.
In Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, a 55-year-old man accused of sexually abusing his two minor daughters was killed by his son and nephew, both minors, using a gun and sword, police said.
The victim, Pawan Chaudhary, had a criminal record involving cases of robbery, kidnapping, and molestation. His brother informed authorities that Chaudhary was also accused of murdering his wife and mother.
According to police, the daughters, aged 13 and 14, had sought refuge at their uncle's home in a village in the Kosikalan area during Diwali to avoid the abuse. Their brother was already living there to continue his education.
Chaudhary arrived at the house around 2 pm on Sunday and attempted to take the girls back by force. When they cried out, his son and nephew intervened, leading to a confrontation in which Chaudhary attacked them. The boys then seized his country-made pistol and a sword, using them to kill him, PTI reported.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat told PTI that Chaudhary faced multiple cases in Deeg, Rajasthan, his native place. "He was a criminal with a history of robbery, kidnapping, and molestation. Initial probes show he subjected his minor daughters to abhorrent behaviour, prompting them to refuse living with him. Their uncle attempted to enrol them in a hostel for schooling, but he retrieved them from there," Rawat said.
Following the incident, police detained the minor boys. During questioning, the four children disclosed details of the repeated abuse and torture.
Kosikalan police station's Station House Officer, Ajay Kaushal, said Chaudhary's brother, Harishankar, supported the children's accounts and added that Chaudhary had harassed his sister-in-law. Harishankar further told police that Chaudhary had served a jail term for kidnapping a girl and was accused of murdering his mother and wife, which contributed to the daughters' refusal to stay with him.
PTI reported that a case has been filed based on a complaint from the deceased's uncle, Ramdev, and the accused children are under interrogation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from PTI)