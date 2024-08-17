Man From Telangana Dies In US, Family Requests Centre To Bring Back Body

A 32-year-old man from Hanamkonda district in Telangana has died in the US, his family said on Saturday. They have asked both the Central and Telangana governments for help to bring his body back home.
A Rajesh, from Atmakur mandal, passed away in Mississippi, US. His friends in the US informed the family on Thursday that he died on August 14, but they are still waiting for more details about his death.
Rajesh's mother and other family members were inconsolable after coming to know about his death.
"We got a call informing about the death and to collect his body. We request the Central and state governments to help in bringing back Rajesh's body," the family members told the media.
Rajesh’s uncle, Bikshapathi, said that Rajesh’s family is very poor and cannot afford to travel to the US. He has asked both the Central and state governments for help to bring Rajesh’s body back home.
The family also mentioned that they don’t have the full details about how Rajesh died. While they were told he had high blood sugar and died of a stroke, they still don’t know the exact cause.
Rajesh's family background
Rajesh’s father had passed away last year, but at that time he could not attend the funeral, the family members said, adding he was planning to come to his native place but suddenly he has died.
"Though Rajesh had told the family members that he would return for the first year anniversary rituals, but, we suddenly got this shocking (about his death) news," his uncle said.
After completing his M Pharma from Hanamkonda, Rajesh went to the US in 2016 for pursuing higher studies. He did his MS and was also employed there but later lost his job during the COVID pandemic and it seems now he was doing some part-time jobs, his uncle added.