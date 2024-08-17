National

Man From Telangana Dies In US, Family Requests Centre To Bring Back Body

The family also mentioned that they don’t have the full details about how Rajesh died. While they were told he had high blood sugar and died of a stroke, they still don’t know the exact cause.

Indian man from Telangana died in US
Indian man from Telangana died in US Photo: PTI
info_icon

A 32-year-old man from Hanamkonda district in Telangana has died in the US, his family said on Saturday. They have asked both the Central and Telangana governments for help to bring his body back home.

A Rajesh, from Atmakur mandal, passed away in Mississippi, US. His friends in the US informed the family on Thursday that he died on August 14, but they are still waiting for more details about his death.

Rajesh's mother and other family members were inconsolable after coming to know about his death.

"We got a call informing about the death and to collect his body. We request the Central and state governments to help in bringing back Rajesh's body," the family members told the media.

Rajesh’s uncle, Bikshapathi, said that Rajesh’s family is very poor and cannot afford to travel to the US. He has asked both the Central and state governments for help to bring Rajesh’s body back home.

The family also mentioned that they don’t have the full details about how Rajesh died. While they were told he had high blood sugar and died of a stroke, they still don’t know the exact cause.

Rajesh's family background

Rajesh’s father had passed away last year, but at that time he could not attend the funeral, the family members said, adding he was planning to come to his native place but suddenly he has died.

"Though Rajesh had told the family members that he would return for the first year anniversary rituals, but, we suddenly got this shocking (about his death) news," his uncle said.

After completing his M Pharma from Hanamkonda, Rajesh went to the US in 2016 for pursuing higher studies. He did his MS and was also employed there but later lost his job during the COVID pandemic and it seems now he was doing some part-time jobs, his uncle added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC
  2. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  3. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  4. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  5. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
Football News
  1. Premier League: Nottingham Forest's Danilo Carried Off After Serious Injury - Watch
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth, Premier League: Antoine Semenyo Salvages Draw For Cherries
  3. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Bukayo Saka Shines As Gunners Get Off Winning Start To 2024-25 Campaign
  4. Newcastle United 1-0 Southampton, Premier League: Joelinton Seals Victory For 10-Man Magpies
  5. Newcastle Vs Southampton: Fabian Schar's Fiery Headbutt On Brereton Diaz Sees Red Card – Watch
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man From Telangana Dies In US, Family Requests Centre To Bring Back Body
  2. Hyderabad: Class 10 Student Dies After Lorry Hits Auto-Rickshaw On Habsiguda Road
  3. 'I Don't Know': Champai Soren Denies Rumours Of Switch To BJP; Himanta Sarma Praises His Contribution In Jharkhand
  4. Army, IAF Carry Out Aarogya Maitri Health Cube Para-Drop Operation At Nearly 15,000 Ft
  5. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Roads And Apple Orchards Damaged, 132 Roads Closed
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Mumbai Attacks Accused Pak-Origin Tahawwur Rana Extraditable To India: US Court
  3. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
  4. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  5. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know