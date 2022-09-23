Man dies of electrocution on waterlogged road

A 45-year-old man, whose vehicle fell into a pit at a waterlogged Pataudi road here, died after getting electrocuted by a live wire protruding from an electric pole, police said on Friday.

The waterlogging was caused due to the incessant rainfall in the last 48 hours. According to police, the deceased was identified as Swami Chopra, a resident of Sector-37D, who worked in a private company in Manesar.

On Thursday night, Chopra, who could not spot a pit on the road due to waterlogging, drove his scooty into ditch and fell. Following which he got electrocuted in chest by a live wire.

Those nearby rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination, they said.

"The information about the death due to electrocution was received around 11:50pm in the night and a report was filed under 174 crpc. We have handed over the body to kin after the postmortem today while the further probe is on," said ASI Jagdish Kumar, the investigating officer.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, who conducted the post-mortem, said there was a big injury mark on the right side of the chest of the deceased sustained due to the electric shock.

(With PTI Inputs)