Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Arrested For Threatening To Explode Mosque, Cleric In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: A letter, threatening to shoot Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam and explode the Jama Masjid in Kila area in Bareilly was pasted by the accused on the wall of the mosque.

A court this month acquitted 121 adivasis after they had spent five years in jail
Man arrested in Uttar Pradesh.(File photo-Representational image) Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:31 pm

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening to blow off a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and shoot its cleric if he was not removed, police said.

A letter, threatening to shoot Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam and explode the Jama Masjid in Kila area here, was pasted by the accused on the wall of the mosque on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddh said.

The accused, Mohammad Samad, told police that he took the step as the Imam had not allowed him to play DJ on Eid, they said. 

An FIR was registered against the accused at Kila police station.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Kila Mosque Explosion Cleric Killing Threat Eid
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic