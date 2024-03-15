Mamata Banerjee's Injury: TMC Denies 'Push From Behind' Claim

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's injury at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata sparked confusion and concern, with initial reports suggesting she fell due to a push from behind. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) clarified that there was no such push.
"She felt dizzy and collapsed, nobody pushed her from behind. After falling, she got injured; the doctor is looking into everything. Details will come out soon; checkups are going on. Everybody wants the well-being of Mamata Banerjee, however, taking the wrong meaning of this is injustice," said TMC leader Shashi Panja.
Advertisement
According to Panja, Banerjee sustained injuries to her forehead and nose and was promptly taken to SSKM hospital for treatment.
“Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee reported to our hospital today around 7:30 pm with a history of fall within the vicinity of her home ‘due to some push from behind’. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely," SSKM hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said initially.
"I was misinterpreted. This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of CM Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening," Later, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, the director of the hospital, provideded further clarification.
Advertisement
"As of now, there has been no complaint lodged in connection with her fall. We have increased the security around the CM's residence," stated the police.
As of now, Banerjee's condition is reported to be stable, with doctors planning routine checks. She continues to receive "Z category" security cover.