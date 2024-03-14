West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained a "major injury" in an accident, her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on Thursday evening. According to reports, Mamata Banerjee was taken to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.
"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," TMC said in a post on the microblogging platform X, showing Mamata Banerjee with a deep cut on her forehead with blood dripping down her face.
In January this year, Mamata Banerjee suffered a minor injury after her car met with an accident while she was on her way to Kolkata from Purba Bardhaman after chairing an administrative review meeting.
Mamata Banerjee had suffered the injury after her car halted suddenly to avoid a collision with another vehicle, a news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. This incident took place on January 24.
Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, an official had said.
The chief minister was injured last year in September also when she sprained her leg on a trip to Spain. She had previously suffered an injury to the same leg while alighting from a helicopter.