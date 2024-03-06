Mamata Announces Hike In Remunerations Of ASHA, Anganwadi Workers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will hike the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a video posted on Facebook, Banerjee said the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be raised by Rs 750 per month. They used to get Rs 8,250 per month, and with this hike, it will be Rs 9,000.

The remuneration of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked by Rs 500 per month, Banerjee said. They used to get Rs 6,000 per month previously, and with this raise, it will increase to Rs 6,500.