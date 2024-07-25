National

Make Public Video Clips Of My Alleged Remarks Against Pawar, Uddhav: Deshmukh Dares Fadnavis

On Wednesday, Anil Deshmukh alleged that an 'intermediary' of Fadnavis had asked him to provide affidavits against important figures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to avoid getting embroiled in litigation himself. But Fadnavis denied the allegation.

Anil Deshmukh
Deshmukh stepped down as home minister in April 2021 after the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of asking police to collect money from hotel and bar owners in the city. Photo: File image
Senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday dared Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make public the video clips against him purportedly showing him speaking against NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Deshmukh said, "Fadnavis should make the video clips public because I know he possesses none."

Deshmukh also showed a pen drive saying that it contains evidence about the allegations he made against Fadnavis.

He reiterated his allegation that three years ago, he was pressured by BJP leader Fadnavis to make an affidavit and level false allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab.

When asked about the pen drive in his hand, Deshmukh said it contains proof of his allegations against Fadnavis.

"If I am challenged, I will reveal the video evidence I have. I don't speak without proof," he said.

However, reacting to Deshmukh's allegation on Wednesday, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said it was baseless.

"Anil Deshmukh should know that his own party leaders have provided me with multiple pieces of audio-visual evidence of his comments about then CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, or the controversial police officer Sachin Waze. If false accusations are levelled against me, I will have no choice but to make this evidence public," Fadnavis said.

