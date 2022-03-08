Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Maharashtra: Spa Owner Held For Running Sex Racket In Mira Bhayander

During the search, it was found that spa owner James Harakampung (27) was using the premises for flesh trade, he said.

Sex racket busted in Thane, Maharashtra, on 8th March 2022.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 7:12 pm

A spa owner has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket at his establishment in Mira Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. 
  
         

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police raided the spa in Latif Park locality on March 4, an official said.   
         

During the search, it was found that spa owner James Harakampung (27) was using the premises for flesh trade, he said. The police rescued three women from the establishment, the official said. 
       

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused with the Mira Road police station, he said.

With PTI inputs.

