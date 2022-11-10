Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Maharashtra Records 169 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 1,224

The health department said 13,098 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, raising their total count to  8,53,93,826.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 10:06 pm

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 169 fresh coronavirus cases, but no new death linked to the infection, while 265 patients recovered in the state, the health department said. 

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,33,981, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,398, the department said in a bulletin. 

On Wednesday, the state had registered 130 cases and two fatalities related to the respiratory illness. 

Out of the new cases, Mumbai accounted for 42 and Pune 22, among other districts.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.16 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 265 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,84,359 and leaving the state with 1,224 active cases. 

It said 13,098 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, raising their total count to  8,53,93,826.

-With PTI Input

