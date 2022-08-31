Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Maharashtra Records 1,600 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally At 10,633

The state had recorded 1,444 cases and eight fatalities linked to the viral infection. Mumbai alone recorded 638 fresh cases and four fatalities, while Kolhapur district registered one death related to coronavirus.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 8:06 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,600 fresh coronavirus cases, while five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,00,338, while the death toll increased to 1,48,247, said the department in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,444 cases and eight fatalities linked to the viral infection. Mumbai alone recorded 638 fresh cases and four fatalities, while Kolhapur district registered one death related to coronavirus, said the bulletin.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.04 per cent, said the department. It said 1,864 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,41,458 and leaving the with 10,633 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 30,856 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of swab samples examined so far in the state to 8,41,24,382. Maharashtra Covid-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 81,00,338; fresh cases 1,600; death toll 1,48,247; recoveries 79,41,458; active cases 10,633; total tests 8,41,24,382. 

(With PTI Inputs)
 

