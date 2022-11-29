Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Maharashtra: Railway Bridge Restored After Accident At Balharshah Station

Part of foot over-bridge collapses in Chandrapur
Part of foot over-bridge restored in Chandrapur Photo: PTI

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 5:34 pm

The restoration work has been completed on the foot over bridge (FOB) at Balharshah railway station, a portion of which collapsed resulting in the death one person in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a railway official said on Tuesday. The work on the FOB was completed on Monday night and the structure has been opened for passenger movement, the official said. 

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a pre-case slab of the FOB connecting platform 1 and 2 at Balharshah railway station fell on November 27. The FOB has been restored under the monitoring of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other officials and limited passengers are being allowed at a time on the structure, he said.

At least 90 labourers were deputed in shifts to complete the restoration work and 10 personnel supervised the task. All measures were taken to ensure smooth movement of trains, the official said.

The work on a new bridge at the station is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023. The bridge will help ease the movement of passengers at the station, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

