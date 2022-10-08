Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: More Than Rs 20 cr Disbursed To Kin Of 4,713 Covid-19 Victims In Raigad

More than Rs 20 crore has been distributed as compensation to the kin of coronavirus victims in Raigad district in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particle tested that can be developed into COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particle tested that can be developed into COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:27 pm

More than Rs 20 crore has been distributed as compensation to the kin of coronavirus victims in Raigad district in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

He said 4,713 persons have died due to Covid-19 in the district so far and the compensation amount stands at Rs 50,000 each.

"We have so far disbursed Rs 20.47 crore. While the applications of the kin of 4,094 victims have been processed, a total of 619 applications are in the process of being approved," he said.

The district's Covid-19 caseload as of Saturday was 2,85,684, including 2,20,884 recoveries, the official added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Maharashtra Covid-19 Victims In Raigad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?