Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Logs 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,525

The state's health department reported 91 new Coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 81,33,494.

Maharashtra Logs 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,525
Maharashtra Logs 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,525 Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 8:13 pm

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 91 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,33,494, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,394, while the count of recoveries reached 79,83,575, after 126 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the department, the state is now left with 1,525 active cases. 

Of the 91 new cases, Mumbai accounted for 25 infections, the bulletin stated. 

The recovery rate stands at 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, it said. 

With the addition of 5,574 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the state has risen to 8,53,55,764, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,33,494; fresh cases 91; death toll 1,48,394; recoveries 79,83,575; active cases 1,525; total tests 8,53,55,764. 

Related stories

Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Trolls Who Were Slamming Indian Covid-19 Vaccine

Thane Records 31 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 355

Active Covid-19 Cases Drop To 1,055 In Tamil Nadu

Tags

National Maharashtra COVID-19 Zero Fatality Active Covid Cases Health Ministry Coronavirus Mumbai City Infection
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live