Maharashtra Logs 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,525

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 91 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,33,494, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,394, while the count of recoveries reached 79,83,575, after 126 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the department, the state is now left with 1,525 active cases.

Of the 91 new cases, Mumbai accounted for 25 infections, the bulletin stated.

The recovery rate stands at 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, it said.

With the addition of 5,574 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the state has risen to 8,53,55,764, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,33,494; fresh cases 91; death toll 1,48,394; recoveries 79,83,575; active cases 1,525; total tests 8,53,55,764.