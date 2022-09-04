Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 1,205 Covid-19 cases and three deaths, which took the tally to 81,04,854 and the toll to 1,48,264, an official said.

Mumbai Circle accounted for 696 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 317, Nashik circle with 45, Kolhapur circle with 25, Nagpur circle with 61, Latur circle with 37, Aurangabad circle with 19, and Akola circle with five, the official said.

The three deaths comprised two in Mumbai circle and one in Nagpur circle, he added.

The recovery count rose by 1,532 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,48,228, leaving the state with an active caseload of 8,364, he said.

Mumbai has 2,949 active cases, followed by 1,882 in Thane and 1,735 in Pune, he added.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.07 percent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

It also revealed that 8,42,11,629 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 22,001 in the last 24 hours.

