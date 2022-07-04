Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 5 Days In Konkan; NDRF Teams Deployed At Mahad And Chiplun

Out of the eight NDRF teams in Maharashtra, a yellow alert has also been issued for the Palghar district for the next two days and an orange alert for the three days thereafter. 

undefined
Orange alert in Maharashtra (File photo-Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 10:17 pm

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra in view of an orange alert issued by the IMD for the next five days and considering the last year's massive floods in two districts in the region, an official said on Monday.

A team of NDRF is stationed at Chiplun in the Ratnagiri district and another team at Mahad in the Raigad district.

The orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from June 4 to June 8, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.  

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places. 

A yellow alert has also been issued for the Palghar district for the next two days and an orange alert for the three days thereafter. 

Out of the eight NDRF teams in Maharashtra, one each is stationed at Nagpur, Chiplun and Malad, while the rest five teams are in Mumbai. 

The official said that these teams have been deployed at the above locations in consultation with the local administration.

Related stories

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Named New Opposition Leader In Maharashtra Assembly

Eknath Shinde Wins Floor Test In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Maharashtra Assembly Session: BJP's Rahul Narvekar Elected Speaker, Eknath Shinde To Face Floor Test Tomorrow

Chiplun and Mahad cities witnessed massive floods last year, prompting authorities to launch major rescue operations. Incidents of landslides were also reported. 

Meanwhile, after a break of a couple of days, heavy rains returned to Mumbai on Monday. 

According to civic officials, the island city recorded 21 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 6 pm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 17 mm and 25 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Tags

National Eastern And Western Suburbs Civic Officials The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Chiplun And Mahad Cities Palghar District Major Rescue Operations Local Administration A Yellow Alert
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: India's Top 25 Government Engineering Colleges

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: India's Top 25 Government Engineering Colleges

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal