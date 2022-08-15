Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Maharashtra Government Committed To Extend Reservation Benefits To OBCs, Marathas: CM Eknath Shinde

Speaking on the country's 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the state secretariat as the CM for the first time, Eknath Shinde said several parts of the state have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 10:35 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government's priority is to work for the common man and it is committed to extending the reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes, Maratha and Dhangar communities. 

Speaking on the country's 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the state secretariat as the CM for the first time, Shinde said several parts of the state have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall.

“We started working from day one and our priority is to work for the common man, farmers, the working class,” he said. 

“The government is committed to extending the benefits of reservation to the OBCs, Maratha and Dhangar (shepherd) communities,” he added.    

The CM said 15 lakh hectares of land in 28 districts of the state has been affected due to floods. The assistance to the affected people has been doubled, he said. 

“To find a permanent solution to the floods, we are undertaking a programme of deepening and desilting of rivers in a scientific manner,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

