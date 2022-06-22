Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Tests COVID-19 Positive: CMO official

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 2:55 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said. Thackeray's antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The 61-year-old CM attended the weekly cabinet meeting virtually.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai in the wake of a political crisis in the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, told reporters that he was supposed to meet the CM, but cannot do so now since the latter has tested positive for the coronavirus. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for COVID-19 and he was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai earlier in the day, another official said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

