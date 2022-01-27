Maharashtra: CIDCO Launches Mass Housing Scheme In Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched a mass housing scheme of 5,730 tenements in the Taloja node of Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

In a video message ahead of the launch on Wednesday, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said the CIDCO housing scheme was gaining popularity due to its quality construction, affordable rates and transparent online processing.

Online applications and registrations for the mass housing scheme opened on Wednesday, the official said. Under the scheme, 5,730 tenements have been made available at the Taloja node for people from the economically weaker sections (EWS) and general category citizens, he said.

Of the 5,730 tenements, 1,524 are available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the economically weaker sections and, the remaining 4,206 are for people from the general category. The EWS applicants are eligible for a grant of Rs. 2.5 lakh, it was stated.

With PTI inputs.