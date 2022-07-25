Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: 62 Swine Flu Cases Found In Mumbai Circle This Year

The health department was keeping a tab on the present situation and taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Citizens and medical practitioners have been given instructions about taking care.

undefined
Swine Flu Swine Flu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 12:12 pm

A total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected so far this year in Mumbai circle which also comprises neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, a health official said on Monday.

From January 1 to July 24, 2022, a total of 1,66,132 people were screened, out of whom 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus were found, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle) Dr Gauri Rathod said.  

Two of the patients from Thane succumbed to the infection last week, she said, adding that these are the first deaths due to the H1N1 virus in the Mumbai circle this year. The health department was keeping a tab on the present situation and taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Citizens and medical practitioners have been given instructions about taking care, she said

Related stories

Maharashtra Logs 2,515 Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths; Health Department Flags Rise In Swine Flu Numbers

Re-Infection Post Covid-19? Doctors Say Check For Swine Flu

New Swine Flu Virus Strain With 'Pandemic Potential' Identified In China: Study

Giving details of the two deaths, the official said Thane's Kopri area resident Joti Raja Bajaj (51) fell ill on July 12. She complained of fever, vomiting and cough and died on July 18. The other patient, Babita Hate (72), also from Kopri, fell ill on July 9 and died on July 19. 

Both were found infected with the H1N1 virus and treated at different facilities in Thane before they succumbed to the ailment, the official said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Swine Flu Mumbai Circle Maharashtra's Thane District Palghar District Raigad District Health Officials H1N1 Influenza Virus Deputy Director Of Health Services (Mumbai Circle) Dr Gauri Rathod State Health Department Data
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Axar Patel Fires IND To Series-Clinching Win Over WI

Axar Patel Fires IND To Series-Clinching Win Over WI