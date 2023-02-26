Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maha Sees 35 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 177

Home National

Maha Sees 35 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 177

Mumbai circle led with 18 new cases, followed by eight in Pune circle, five in Nashik circle and three in Kolhapur circle.

Mumbai logs 1,648 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths; active tally down to 13,501
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 Covid-19 cases,

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 8:16 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,37,583, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

On Saturday, the state had reported 32 COVID-19 cases, he pointed out. Mumbai circle led with 18 new cases, followed by eight in Pune circle, five in Nashik circle and three in Kolhapur circle.

The recovery count increased by eight in the last 24 hours and touched 79,88,985, leaving the state with 177 active cases, including 70 in Pune, 42 in Mumbai and 19 in Thane district, he said. As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

Related stories

Mumbai Sees 12 Covid-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally At 42

Active Covid Cases In Country Climb To 2,149

Maha Sees 32 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 140

So far, 8,64,19,381 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 4,451 in the last 24 hours. The state health department said 24,637 out of the 11,08,767 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 35 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli, Aurangabad and Satara, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,37,583; fresh cases: 35; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,985 ; active cases 177; total tests: 8,64,19,381.

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Pandemic Rising Cases No Deaths Masks Social Distancing Protocols Isolation Quarantine
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

No Scandal At Scandal Point

No Scandal At Scandal Point