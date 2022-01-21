Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Maha Records 46,197 COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths; 125 New Omicron Infections Detected

The state has recorded 2,199 Omicron infections so far, of which 1,144 patients have recovered.

Maha Records 46,197 COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths; 125 New Omicron Infections Detected
A worker inside a Jumbo COVID care centre being se up a the K.J Somaiya ground, Sion in Mumbai. - PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 10:32 am

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 new deaths, while more than 52,000 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said.

The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago, when the state had reported 43,697 cases. With fresh additions, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 73,71,757, while the death toll increased to 1,41,971, the department said. It said 52,025 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 69,67,432.

The state now has 2,58,569 active cases. Currently, 24,21,501 people are in home quarantine and another 3,391 in institutional quarantine, the department said. On Omicron, it said, “Today, 125 patients with Omicron infections have been reported in the state. Of these, 87 have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and 38 have been reported by the National Chemical Laboratory (where genome sequencing of swab samples was done).”

All the 125 Omicron infections were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas. The department said 2,13,534 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,27,45,348. Pune (7,252) recorded more cases than Mumbai (5,708), according to a health department bulletin.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 16,382 COVID-19 cases, followed by Mumbai (12,054), Nagpur (6,076), Nashik (4,955), Kolhapur (1,812), Latur (1,795), Aurangabad (1,590) and Akola (1,533). An administrative circle consists of a set of districts.

Of the 37 fatalities, 27 were reported from the Mumbai region, five from Pune, four from Nashik, one from Latur. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases 46,197; total cases 73,71,757; total fatalities 1,41,971; recoveries 69,67,432; active cases  2,58,569; total tests 7,27,45,348.

With inputs from PTI. 

