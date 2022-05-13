Friday, May 13, 2022
Home National

Maha Records 263 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Representative image of a coronavirus PTI photo

Updated: 13 May 2022 7:45 pm

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 263 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,80,337 and death toll reached 1,47,853.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 231 new cases and one fatality. Mumbai recorded 155 new cases and one death on Friday. Another fatality was reported from the neighbouring Thane district. 

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.87 per cent. The state has 1,455 active cases now. The districts of Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli  have zero active cases. 

As many as 240 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,31,029. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent. As many as 28,541 coronavirus tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,05,09,470. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 263; New deaths: two; Active cases: 1,455; Tests conducted: 28,541.

-WIth PTI Input

