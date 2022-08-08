Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Heavy Rain Warnings For Parts Of Vidarbha; Red, Orange Alerts Issued For Several Districts

The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for thThe weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, an official said on Monday. e next five days, an official said on Monday. 

undefined
Mumbai Rained In PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 3:05 pm

The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, an official said on Monday. 

The regional meteorological center in Nagpur has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in parts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Gondia on Monday and Tuesday, the official said.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha with an orange alert from Monday to Wednesday, the official said. 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning may occur at one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, and Wardha districts of Vidarbha in the next five days, he said. 

As per the forecast released at 1 pm, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, and Bhandara. 

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places in Akola, Washim; a few places in Yavatmal and Amravati, and isolated places in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, and Wardha districts, it stated.

There was also a possibility of intense spells of rainfall at isolated places over Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.
As per official data, in the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am, Nagpur had recorded 108.7 mm of rainfall, followed by Wardha with 100.4 mm, Gadchiroli with 83.4 mm, and Yavatmal with 61 mm. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Monsoon Special: TV Stars Open Up About How They're Celebrating The Mumbai Rains

Mumbai Rain: IMD Predicts Intense Showers; Incessant Downpour Inundates Low-Lying Areas

Mumbai Rains: North-West Suburbs Affected, Four Subways Shut For Traffic

Tags

National Monsoon Indian Meteorological Department Weather Mumbai Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Heavy Rain Warnings For Parts Of Vidarbha Orange And Red Alerts Issued For Several Districts
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics