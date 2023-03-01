Maha Govt Failing To Get Investments: Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday claimed in the Maharashtra Assembly that the state government had failed to keep its promise to get investments.

The government should release its promised white paper on the reasons why some big projects went out of the state, the NCP leader said.

"Since this government came to power, Maharashtra has lost several large projects such as Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata Airbus C-295 transport aircraft, bulk drug park, medical devices park. The people of Maharashtra, its youth, will not forget that this happened," Pawar said.

"Industries Minister Uday Samant had announced that the government will issue a white paper (on the loss of these projects). But where is it? It has still not been published or given to us. We are all waiting for it,” Pawar said.

“The chief minister (Eknath Shinde) had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure that projects bigger than Vedanta Foxconn will be given to Maharashtra. Where is that investment?" he asked.

Pawar also targeted the CM over his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum. “The cost of the two-and-half days long trip to Davos was Rs 40 to 42 crore. Where is the investment that was promised? One month has passed and we have seen no signs of it," he said.

Pawar was speaking on the motion of thanks on Governor Ramesh Bais's address to both houses of the legislature.