Maha Government To Probe Purchase Of Vehicles At 'Inflated Rates' During Uddhav Regime: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government will conduct an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the purchase of vehicles by the relief and rehabilitation department when the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) was in power, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 10:39 pm

He made the announcement after a regional news channel (ABP Majha) claimed to have accessed documents that, it said, showed the relief and rehabilitation department purchased vehicles allegedly at inflated prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

The channel, citing the documents, claimed one of the vehicles - a minibus - was purchased for Rs three crore when its market price was Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

“The state government will conduct an inquiry into the allegations of buying vehicles at inflated prices. The details will come out in due course of time,” Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, told reporters when asked about the suspected scam.

The relief and rehabilitation department, then headed by Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar, had purchased 18  vehicles that were equipped to quickly respond in event of a natural calamity, according to the channel.

These vehicles, titled 'Devdoot', were purchased despite objection from the state finance department, it said.

The previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government consisted of the Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

(Inputs from PTI)

