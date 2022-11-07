Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Maha: Development Work Carried Out At 76 Lakes In Raigad

According to an official, the Amrut Sarovare Abhiyan in Maharashtra's Raigad district has completed development work at 76 lakes.

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:15 pm

The administration in Maharashtra's Raigad district has completed development work at 76 lakes in the region under the Amrut Sarovare Abhiyan, an official said on Monday.

The authorities have removed unwanted soil from lakes to strengthen the sidewalls and planted trees in the surrounding areas, said Dr. Kiran Patil, the CEO of Raigad Zilla Parishad.

Funds from the 15th Finance Commission, CSR from companies, and social institutions among other organisation were used for the project, the official said.

The Zilla Parishad has submitted a completion report to the district irrigation department.

The work was done at 13 lakes in Roha taluka, nine in Panvel, eight in Khalapur, and six each in Murud and Shrivardhan, among other parts of the district, the official said. 

