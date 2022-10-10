Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 89 As 20 Recover

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,455 on Monday after the detection of nine cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 percent, a health official said.

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 9:18 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,455 on Monday after the detection of nine cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 percent, a health official said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 20 to touch 10,43,593, leaving the state with 89 active cases, he said.

With 2,986 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP touched 3,00,76,507, he added.

A government release said 13,32,08,709 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 14,861 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,455, new cases 09, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,593, active cases 89 number of tests so far 3,00,76,507.

(Inputs from PTI)

