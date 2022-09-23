Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Records 28 New Covid-19 Cases

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 7:09 am

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 28 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 10,54,162, a health department official said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fatality due to the infection was reported. 

The positivity rate or cases detected per 100 tests stood at 0.6 percent.

The recovery count increased by 33 to touch 10,43,227, leaving the state with 164 active cases.

With 4,328 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests went up to 3,00,12,996.

As many as 13,20,39,407 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 24, 968  on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,162, new cases 28, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,227, active cases 164, total tests 3,00,12,996.

(Inputs from PTI)

