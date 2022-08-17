Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 80 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Below 700

The coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2.2 per cent, he said. The recovery count increased by 173 to touch 10,40,988, leaving the state with 698 active cases, the official informed.

Covid-19 testing in Poonch
Fresh Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 9:25 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,52,450 on Wednesday after the detection of 60 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,764, a health department official said.

The coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2.2 per cent, he said. The recovery count increased by 173 to touch 10,40,988, leaving the state with 698 active cases, the official informed.

With 3,546 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,98,20,811, he added. A government release said 12,78,89,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 12,09,023 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,450, new cases 80, death toll 10,764, recoveries 10,40,988, active cases 698; total tests 2,98,20,811.

(With PTI inputs)

